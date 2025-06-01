LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /BLA claims control over Balochistan's Surab, declaration coincides with Asim Munir's visit
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 01, 2025, 14:06 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 14:06 IST
BLA claims control over Balochistan's Surab, declaration coincides with Asim Munir's visit
Videos Jun 01, 2025, 14:06 IST

BLA claims control over Balochistan's Surab, declaration coincides with Asim Munir's visit

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed control over Surab in Balochistan, a bold move coinciding with Army Chief Asim Munir’s visit to the region.

Trending Topics

trending videos