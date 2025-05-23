LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 11:19 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 11:19 IST
BJP leads Tiranga Shikara rally on Dal Lake to salute armed forces
Videos May 23, 2025, 11:19 IST

BJP leads Tiranga Shikara rally on Dal Lake to salute armed forces

A grand Tiranga Rally was held on Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake, with shikaras adorned with the tricolor paying tribute to India's brave armed forces. Watch this report to know more!

