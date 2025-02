Delhi CM Suspense is over, Rekha Gupta is new Delhi chief minister. Meanwhile Parvesh Verma is likely to be her deputy, according to sources. Almost a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Delhi Assembly elections. The new Delhi CM and his council of ministers will take oath at Ramlila Maidan. This is BJP's historic comeback in Delhi after 27 years. The BJP’s return to power in Delhi comes after a landslide victory. Watch in for more details!