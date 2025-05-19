LOGIN
Annu pathak
Written By Annu pathak
Published: May 19, 2025, 10:52 IST
Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Brazil
May 19, 2025, 10:52 IST

Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Brazil

Brazil fights bird flu outbreak with emergency measures and has confirmed its first commercial farm case.

