Billion Dollar Idea: Journey of Preetha Reddy | Her Stories of Ambition, Integrity & Empathy

Feb 18, 2021, 12.45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Know the journey of Preetha Reddy - the leadership behind India's robust healthcare provider. Her stories of ambition, integrity & empathy Catch the full conversation with Jasper Reid
Read in App