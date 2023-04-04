Bilawal Bhutto's big warning on 'martial law, emergency-like situation' in Pakistan

Pakistan's election commission recently delayed assembly polls in the politically crucial state of Punjab by over 5 months. Imran Khan's party has moved Pakistan's Supreme Court against the poll deferment. Now, the country's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sounded the alarm over the possibility of a constitutional crisis. The ruling coalition has been seeking the formation of a full court bench on the matter. Bilawal Bhutto has warned that if a larger supreme court bench is not constituted, it could lead to a martial law or an emergency-like situation. Political infighting is common in Pakistan, where no prime minister has yet completed a full term. Pakistan's military has ensured dominance over the political elite - during periods of martial law; or as guardians of centrally controlled civilian regimes. Over the years, the military has repressed political parties and cobbled together regime-friendly alliances.