Bilateral talks between Albanese & Indian PM Modi | Shared concerns about China, focus on trade ties

The Australian prime minister is on a four-day India visit. The focus is on shared concerns about china, and deepening trade ties. Today, Albanese will meet India's external affairs minister, followed by talks with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. A press statement after the meeting between the two prime ministers; and the exchange of agreements; is expected around noon, India time. Albanese is on his maiden visit as prime minister to India and the first by an Australian premiere in six years. The Australian prime minister will also call on India's president, Draupadi Murmu. He is accompanied by Australia's trade and resources ministers. Australia is gunning for a free-trade deal, following a recent interim agreement. India is Australia's sixth-largest trading partner and fourth-largest export market and second-largest export market for education.