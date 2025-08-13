/Bihar voter list row: Opp'n MPs wear 'Minta Devi' t-shirts

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet over the alleged discrepancies in the voter lists flagged by the Election Commission. Calling the current government’s legitimacy into question, Banerjee insists that the Lok Sabha be dissolved and a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls be conducted: Not just in selected states like Bihar, Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. He accuses the BJP and EC of targeting opposition states while ignoring others like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.