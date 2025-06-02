LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bihar assembly elections: state begins preparation for November polls
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 21:21 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 21:21 IST
Bihar assembly elections: state begins preparation for November polls
Videos Jun 02, 2025, 21:21 IST

Bihar assembly elections: state begins preparation for November polls

Bihar has initiated preparations for its upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for November 2025.

Trending Topics

trending videos