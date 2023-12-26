LIVE TV

Big relief for ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's party as HC restores PTI's bat symbol

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Big relief for Imran Khan's party with the Peshawar high court now suspending the election commission's rulings and restoring the PTI's election symbol, the cricket bat.

