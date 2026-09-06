/Big Business Bet: The business of better bus travel | Intrcity smartbus

India’s intercity bus market is evolving beyond price. Operators are investing in smart lounges, private sleeper berths, live tracking, safety technology and better passenger amenities. But can a premium travel experience translate into customer loyalty, pricing power and stronger business economics? In this edition of Big Business Bet, Wion’s Kanishka Sarkar explores how intrcity smartbus is betting on technology, comfort and trust to redefine the future of intercity mobility.