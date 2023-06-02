Biden jokes after tripping, again | US President fell as he was dismounting his bicycle last June

Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air force academy, but got up quickly and walked back to his seat. On his arrival at the White House, Biden joked about tripping on stage and said, i got sandbagged. Remember, Biden is the oldest person to hold the oval office. Polls show Americans are concerned about anyone over 75 becoming president. His leading republican opponent, Donald Trump, turns 77 this month. In February, doctors declared Biden healthy and fit for duty after a physical examination. Back then, doctors noted the US President does not drink alcohol or use tobacco, and exercises at least five times a week. Biden fell as he was dismounting his bicycle last June, after snaring a foot in a toe clip, but was uninjured.