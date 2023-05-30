Biden calls up Erdogan to congratulate, later talked about F-16s, NATO as well

US President Joe Biden and Turkey's fresh-from-election-victory President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with each other on a phone call on Monday (May 29). The US president said later on that Erdogan repeated Turkey's desire to buy F-16 fighter jets from the US. Biden conveyed Erdogan that the US was keen for Turkey to drop its objection to Sweden joining NATO. Biden had called Erdogan to congratulate him on his election victory.