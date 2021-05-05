Biden aims to inoculate 70% US adults with one dose by July 4

May 05, 2021, 09:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a goal to vaccinate 70% of US adults with at least one COVID-19 jab by the July 4 and said the government would inoculate 12-15-year-olds as soon as allowed.
Read in App