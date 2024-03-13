Bharat Shakti Pokhran: Tri-service exercise showcases India's indigenous defence equipment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with delegates from more than 30 countries witnessed the tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran, Rajasthan on Tuesday. The manifestation of the Indian armed forces' drive to become self-reliant can be gauged by analysing the procurement undertaken. The demonstration showcased the calibrated tactical employment of niche technology in a tri-services environment against perceived threats.