Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 15:45 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 15:45 IST
Bharat Bandh: central trade union stage massive stir, protest over MNREGA & pension scheme
Central trade unions launched a nationwide Bharat Bandh, protesting against issues like irregularities in MNREGA implementation and demanding restoration of the old pension scheme.

