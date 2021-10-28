LIVE TV
Bezos' Blue Origin plans commercial space station
Oct 28, 2021, 01:10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Jeff Bezos' space tourism company Blue Origin has announced plans to develop and operate a commercial space station, named Orbital Reef. It's expected to begin operating by the second half of this decade.
