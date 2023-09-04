'Bey-Day': Celebrating Beyoncé's ever-glowing rejuvenescence at 42

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
As the queen of pop turns 42, her commitment to artistic evolution, celebrating age, and uplifting the Black LGBTQ+ community resonates stronger than ever against the shimmering backdrop of her groundbreaking 'rejuvenescence'.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos