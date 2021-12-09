Better.com CEO Vishal Garg apologizes over Zoom mass layoff

Dec 09, 2021, 01:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, who received backlash for laying off hundreds of employees via a Zoom call last week, has now apologized. A total of 900 employees were fired over a Zoom call.
