/Bernie Sanders calls for immediate pause on advanced AI systems

Bernie Sanders is treating superintelligent AI like a nuclear weapon. Alongside Rep. Greg Casar, the senator unveiled the Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act — a permanent ban on AI matching or exceeding human intelligence, plus a temporary pause on advanced development until a new federal safety agency is up and running. Violators face up to 20 years in prison; companies risk a "corporate death penalty," or forced shutdown. "The leaders of major AI companies admit they don't fully understand the technology," Sanders warned, as critics counter that a US-only ban could hand China and Russia the AI edge.