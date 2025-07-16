Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka HC directs government to publicly release RCB stampede report

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the state government to make public its June 12 status report on the June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which took 11 lives and injured over 50. The court ruled there were no valid national security or public interest grounds to keep it sealed, and directed copies be shared with RCB, KSCA, and event partner DNA Entertainment Networks