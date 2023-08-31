Ben Wallace confirms resignation as UK defence minister in letter to PM Sunak

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
On Thursday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is anticipated to reveal the name of the next defence secretary for the UK. Ben Wallace, who served in the position for four years, announced last month that he would quit his position at the upcoming cabinet shuffle. He resigned from his position on Thursday. Senior Conservatives have suggested James Heappey, the minister of the armed forces, Grant Shapps, the secretary of energy, and John Glen as suitable candidates.

