Belgian aid worker jailed in Iran is freed after prisoner swap deal

After the Gulf nation of Oman said it had negotiated a prisoner swap arrangement, a Belgian relief worker who had spent more than a year in prison in Iran was released. According to the Belgian foreign ministry, the relief worker, Olivier Vandecasteele, is scheduled to arrive in Belgium later on Friday. Assadolah Assadi, an Iranian ambassador, was released from Belgium and is currently travelling back to his home country, according to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the nation's foreign minister.