Beirut struggles to rise: City of baffling contradictions
Aug 06, 2020, 05.20 PM(IST)
The devastating blast in Beirut is yet another blast to the city. The city was supposed to be an economical, cultural and political hub of West Asia but Beirut is struggling to rise from its bloody past. Watch report.