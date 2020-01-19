LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Mission Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Beirut: Fire engulfed in protester's camps in clash between security forces, protesters
Jan 19, 2020, 06.40 PM(IST)
Follow Us
A fire broke out in a protest camp in central Beirut on Saturday evening, burning tents and sending piles of smoke into the air as security forces faced off against protesters near Parliament.