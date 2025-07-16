LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Beijing firmly opposes Trump’s secondary tariffs threat to Russia
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 08:44 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 08:44 IST
Beijing firmly opposes Trump’s secondary tariffs threat to Russia
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 08:44 IST

Beijing firmly opposes Trump’s secondary tariffs threat to Russia

US President Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat aimed at Russia and its trade partners has not gone down well with China, which has expressed strong disapproval of the US's pressure tactics.

Trending Topics

trending videos