World Beijing braces for cold; Sea ice spreads across 8000 sq km Advertisment by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 07 Feb 2025 13:15 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Beijing prepares for extreme cold as sea ice spreads across 8,000 square kilometers. The freezing conditions are expected to impact transportation and daily life in the region. viral WION wion news World News world news latest Read More by WION Video Team by WION Video Team 07 Feb 2025 13:15 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article