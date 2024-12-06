Paul McCartney, legendary musician and former Beatle, is being celebrated with a special collection of British coins. The Royal Mint, known for producing coins featuring monarchs from historical figures like Alfred the Great to King Charles III, announced the launch of this collector's series on Friday. The coin's obverse will feature the current monarch, King Charles III, as per tradition. The reverse side will honor McCartney's illustrious career, focusing on his achievements following the Beatles' breakup in 1970. Watch to know more!