LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bavarian fairy-tale palaces that inspired Disney's castles join world heritage list
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 10:00 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 10:00 IST
Bavarian fairy-tale palaces that inspired Disney's castles join world heritage list
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 10:00 IST

Bavarian fairy-tale palaces that inspired Disney's castles join world heritage list

The Neuschwanstein castle in Germany's Bavaria, known for inspiring Walt Disney's fairytale castles, has been added to list of coveted World Heritage sites, the UN cultural agency announced recently.

Trending Topics

trending videos