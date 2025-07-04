Published: Jul 04, 2025, 23:15 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 23:15 IST
Battle for Arctic dominance: Arctic heats up as superpowers clash
Tensions flare in the Arctic as Russia and China ramp up joint activities in the region, putting them on a collision course with NATO forces. As the melting Arctic opens new shipping routes and resource opportunities, global superpowers are racing to secure their strategic interests. What does this growing standoff mean for the future of the Arctic and global security?