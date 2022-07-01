Barclays offers pay hike to 35,000 staff to ease cost-of-living burden

Published: Jul 01, 2022, 11:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Barclays is giving 35,000 of its staff in Britain $1,450 annual pay rise to help to ease the impact of the cost of living crisis. It also said that the pay rise will apply to staff in customer-facing roles.
