Barbie memes: Why is the Internet obsessed?

Are you a Barbie or just a Ken? If you haven't lived under a rock so far, then you would have noticed the latest Barbie trend that has caught everyone's fancy on the Internet. Filmmaker Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie in the titular role, is all set to release in the summer of 2023. The film's makers teased fans as they shared character posters of the film introducing the impressive lineup of actors that are set to play a different version of Barbie or her boyfriend Ken in the film. Watch this video to find out why the internet is obsessed with Barbie memes.