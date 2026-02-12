/Bangladesh Votes Under Heavy Security as Crucial National Elections Begin | WION

Bangladesh has begun voting in a closely watched national election, with authorities deploying extensive security arrangements across the country. Millions of voters are heading to polling stations as the election marks a significant political moment following recent political upheaval. Security has been tightened nationwide, with large deployments of the army, police and other law enforcement agencies tasked with maintaining order and safeguarding polling operations. Officials say the measures are aimed at ensuring peaceful and orderly voting. The elections are expected to shape Bangladesh’s political landscape, with multiple parties contesting and key national issues dominating voter concerns.