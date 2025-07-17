LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bangladesh: Violence in Sheikh Hasina's hometown | NCP protest turns violent
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 08:44 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 08:44 IST
Bangladesh: Violence in Sheikh Hasina's hometown | NCP protest turns violent
Videos Jul 17, 2025, 08:44 IST

Bangladesh: Violence in Sheikh Hasina's hometown | NCP protest turns violent

At least three people were killed in Bangladesh on Wednesday after clashes broke out between police and supporters of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Trending Topics

trending videos