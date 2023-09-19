Bangladesh: Surge in dengue fever; WHO urges swift action as cases rise | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Health authorities are wrestling with a surge in dengue fever cases as monsoon rains batter the densely populated country. According to WHO report issued this month, the higher incidence of dengue is taking place because of unusual amount of rainfall.

