Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 20:51 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 20:51 IST
Bangladesh political party Jamaat-e-Islami re-enters politics after ban gets lifted
After over a decade-long political ban, Bangladesh’s Supreme Court has cleared Jamaat-e-Islami to re-enter the political arena. Watch for more details!

