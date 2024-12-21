Over the course of two days, several Hindu temples in Bangladesh were attacked, resulting in the vandalization of eight idols. The incidents have sparked concerns over religious intolerance and the safety of minority communities in the country. The attacks have led to calls for increased security at religious sites and stronger measures to prevent such acts of violence. Authorities are investigating the matter, but the attacks highlight ongoing tensions and challenges related to religious harmony in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh: Hindu Temples Attacked, 8 Idols Vandalised Over 2 Days
