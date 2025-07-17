LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bangladesh halts demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 11:59 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 11:59 IST
Bangladesh halts demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home
Videos Jul 17, 2025, 11:59 IST

Bangladesh halts demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home

Bangladesh has halted the demolition of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's ancestral home following public outcry and appeals from cultural activists.

Trending Topics

trending videos