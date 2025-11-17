/Bangladesh: Former Education Minister, Mohibul Hasan Speaks To WION Over Hasina Verdict

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, the party's former education minister, lambasted the ruling as a "staged drama," insisting "the whole process is a force."Hasina, 78, was convicted in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity during last year's deadly student uprising that forced her flight to India. Chowdhury said "we have lot of support of the people" and accused Yunus of courting chaos, criticizing the regime for "wanting the country to be thrown in chaos."