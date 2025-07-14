LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bangladesh floods: authorities launch rescue operations
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 14:44 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 14:44 IST
Bangladesh floods: authorities launch rescue operations
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 14:44 IST

Bangladesh floods: authorities launch rescue operations

Severe floods have hit southern Bangladesh, inundating several low-lying areas across Feni district and triggering an emergency rescue operation.

Trending Topics

trending videos