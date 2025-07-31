LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 31, 2025, 23:59 IST
Bangladesh: Ex- Bangladesh PM to Contest Next Elections | Gravitas
Khaleda Zia, the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and former premier, will contest the upcoming general election, her party leader said on Wednesday.

