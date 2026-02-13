/Bangladesh Election Results: Jamaat-E-Islami Chief Says His Party Will Respect Results

Tarique Rahman has secured victory in both constituencies he contested in Bangladesh’s 2026 parliamentary elections, marking a significant political milestone. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) continues to perform strongly in the 300-seat Jatiya Sangsad, signaling a major shift in the country’s political landscape. Millions of voters participated in this landmark election, the first since the 2024 political upheaval. Rahman’s dual-seat win strengthens his position as a leading figure in Bangladesh’s future governance.