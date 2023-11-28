Live TV
Bangladesh: BOP demads PM Shaina resign ahead of polls
Bangladesh: BOP demads PM Shaina resign ahead of polls
Bangaldesh Nationlist Party wants caretaker government to oversee polls. Bangladesh goes to poll on January 7.
