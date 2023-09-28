Bambai Meri Jaan cast interview: Unveiling the grit and glamour of Amazon Prime's new series
In Amazon Prime Video's new series Bambai Meri Jaan, based on S Hussain Zaidi's Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, Mumbai becomes a character, a witness to the turbulent '60s and beyond. We delve into the magic behind bringing this city to life on screen and explore the enduring allure of Indian underworld stories with co-creator Shujaat Saudagar and stars Avinash Tiwary and Aditya Rawal, who essay Dara Kadri and Chota Babban, respectively. While Shujaat shares how They share insights into bringing Mumbai of mid-20th century to the screen, the enduring popularity of underworld stories, Avinash and Aditya discuss their roles, and touch upon behind-the-scenes moments.