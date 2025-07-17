LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 09:14 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 09:14 IST
Bahrain's $17 billion US investment push, invests in AI chips and aluminum
Bahrain has announced a massive $17 billion investment push in the United States, focusing on sectors like AI chip manufacturing and aluminum production.

