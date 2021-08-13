Aztec culture returns to Mexico City's heart, marking 500 years since fall of Tenochtitlan

Aug 13, 2021, 09:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Aztec culture came alive in the heart of Mexico City on Thursday (August 12), to mark 500 years since the fall of the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan to the Spanish.
