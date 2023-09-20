Azerbaijan launches operation against Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Azerbaijan launches an attack in Nagorno-Karabakh, announces ‘evacuation’ of Armenian population. At least 25 were killed, and 138 wounded in the Azerbaijan offensive in Karabakh-separatist.

