Ayodhya Ram Temple: Grand consecration ceremony of Ram Darbar today

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is hosting a grand consecration ceremony for the Ram Darbar, marking a significant milestone in the temple's development. The ceremony coincides with Ganga Dussehra and features the installation of idols representing Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Ram's brothers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is attending the ceremony as the chief guest.