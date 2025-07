Axiom-4 Undocking: Shubhanshu Shukla's Homecoming! Axiom-4 Crew's ISS Undock From ISS |WION Breaking

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom Mission 4 crew have successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and are preparing for their journey back to Earth. This marks another milestone for private space missions in collaboration with NASA.