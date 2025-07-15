LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 16:59 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 16:59 IST
Axiom 4 Returns After Wrapping Up Two Weeks in Space | Crew Back Home | BREAKING
Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla successfully piloted his Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew members back to Earth as they splashed down off the coast of San Diego.

